Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.78.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Insiders have acquired 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691 over the last ninety days. 32.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

