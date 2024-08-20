NFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.11 or 1.00164716 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

