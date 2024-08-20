Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 663,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.25% of LKQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 257,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,240. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

