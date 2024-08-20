Ninety One UK Ltd Has $20.75 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $10.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $922.40. 463,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,646. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $363.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $971.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $955.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.