Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Bunge Global worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bunge Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.91. 147,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $115.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.