Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $4.10 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,851 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,075,000 after buying an additional 998,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,016,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,372,229. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

