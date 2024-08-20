Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 114,494 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after acquiring an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after buying an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 1,441,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,701. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

