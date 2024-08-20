Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 378.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 366.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

