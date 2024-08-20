Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.71

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.71 and last traded at $116.71, with a volume of 6802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

The company has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

