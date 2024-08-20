Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,333 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 437,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $65.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

