NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$67,267.98 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVA shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.23.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

