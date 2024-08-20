Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.42. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Olaplex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 184,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

