OMG Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.51 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and $5.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00037869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

