OMG Network Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and $6.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00036645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

