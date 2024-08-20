ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $310,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,708. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $88.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

