Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Up 9.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.54.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

