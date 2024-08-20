Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

