Oppenheimer Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $22.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.31. 3,114,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.68. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

