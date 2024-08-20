O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,130.00. 81,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,587. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,060.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

