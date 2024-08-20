Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.0806 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $80.62 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,409,664,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

