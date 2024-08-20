OriginTrail Market Capitalization Hits $203.24 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $203.24 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,924,832 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

