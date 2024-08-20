Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $21.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

OSCR opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 in the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

