Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

NYSE OSG opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

