Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.44. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
