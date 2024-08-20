Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.44. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

