PAAL AI (PAAL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $144.69 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.17963657 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,078,192.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

