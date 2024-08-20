Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 21.9%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Down 21.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

