Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,673 shares of company stock worth $14,514,337 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,829,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,523,086. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.36, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.