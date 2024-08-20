Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 2.4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.72. 16,640,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 55,410,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 264.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

