Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,366 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,752. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

