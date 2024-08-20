Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,864 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %

HWM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. 619,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.29.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.