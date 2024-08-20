Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.96. 286,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,579. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.