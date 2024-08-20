Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,701 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,701 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

RIVN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,317,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,167,211. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.