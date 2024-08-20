Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.10. 55,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,383. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

