Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 3,189,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,092. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

