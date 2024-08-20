Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $54,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 122.5% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 861,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $9,949,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 471,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.