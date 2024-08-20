Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.29. 1,473,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $607.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

