Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. 3,272,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,476. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

