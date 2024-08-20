Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.66. 265,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,357. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.44. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

