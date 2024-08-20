Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,258 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $160.02. The company had a trading volume of 180,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,675. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

