Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,284. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

