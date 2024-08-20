Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Amcor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 3,768,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,016. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

