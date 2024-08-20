Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,426 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,586,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,541 shares of company stock worth $17,319,171. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

VKTX traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

