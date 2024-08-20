Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 4,237,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

