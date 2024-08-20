Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,525 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,089,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 370,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,975. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.