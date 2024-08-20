Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

KRE stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. 6,864,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,853. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.