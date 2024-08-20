Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VHT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.95. 245,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $284.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

