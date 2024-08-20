Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 104,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,727. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

