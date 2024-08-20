Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 575,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,451. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.10. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.