PaLM AI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $289,053.73 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and $289,053.73 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.32636061 USD and is up 79.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $389,327.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

