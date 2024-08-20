Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $375.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $343.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.68. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

